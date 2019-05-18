MADISON / JANESVILLE - Elaine A. Kimmerly, age 90, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Cedar Crest Assisted living in Janesville surrounded by her family. She was born on May 1, 1929, and was the daughter of Roy and Martha (Guse) Matthias. She married George Kimmerly on April 24, 1948.
Elaine worked at Sub Zero in Madison prior to retiring from there. She then worked 22 more years at River City Snacks, for her retirement job.
She is survived by her husband, George; two sons, Michael (Golda) of Janesville, and Gregory (Carla) of Madison; grandchildren Jessie, Kale, Forest, Pierce, Loren and Charlie; and many great-grandchildren; and her two cherished grand-dogs, Tanner and Daisy. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Bernice McCann and Marion Severson; and a brother, Everett.
Funeral Services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St., Sun Prairie, with Bishop Godfree Stubbs and son Gregory D. Kimmerly presiding. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park in Monona. A luncheon will be held following the service.
The family would like to thank Cedar Crest and Agrace HospiceCare for their care and comfort.