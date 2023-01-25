Jan. 20, 1968—Jan. 21, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE—Kimberly Kay Kelly (nee Johnson), age 55, passed into eternal life, surrounded by her beloved family at their home, on January 21, 2023.

Wonderful wife of 30 years to Kevin M. Kelly. Loving mother of their five children: George William, Clare Therese, Frances Marie, John Paul, and Thomas Edward. Born in Glendale, CA, on January 20, 1968, raised in Plymouth, MN, along with her sister Suzanne, by their parents Sharon and LeRoy Johnson.

Kim graduated from Wayzata High School in 1986, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1991. She married US Navy Lieutenant Kevin Kelly in 1992, at Saint Mary of the Lake, Baileys Harbor, WI; the couple were stationed in San Francisco and then in Scotland. In 1997, they returned to the US with their firstborn, George, born in Aberdeen; the next four children were born in Madison. Kim and Kevin made an exuberant and caring home for their children in Sun Prairie, just down the street from Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, where the children all went to school and where the Kellys have been active parish members for over two decades.

Kim’s engaging warmth and kindheartedness to both friends and strangers were constant and well known. She was an insightful woman of great faith; a fun and giving mother; a sweet wife and forbearing; always supportive when Kevin, for over 20 years, would often be away on Navy Reserve duty, leaving her with a houseful of terrific kids! She was a gentle soul with the kindest of natures. Kim’s family loved her well and will miss her beyond measure.

The Kellys wish to express their deep appreciation to the staffs of the UW’s Carbone Cancer Center and Agrace Hospice of Madison, WI.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 221 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie, WI, at 11:00 o’clock on Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, with a Rosary preceding at 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be at the church the evening before, on Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Interment will be at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Cemetery, Sun Prairie, WI immediately following mass.

Memorials in Kim’s name may be made to Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic School, Sun Prairie, WI, or the Agrace Foundation of Madison, WI.

