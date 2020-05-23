Kilchenmann, Irene Elizabeth

MONTICELLO - Irene Elizabeth Kilchenmann, age 100, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg on May 18 after a brief struggle with cancer. She was born on October 26, 1919 to Konrad and Emma Schmidli in Evansville. On November 21, 1953 she was married to Fritz Kilchenmann. She was a long time of member of Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello and was an avid fan of the Packers, Badger football, and Badger basketball. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards, flowers, bird watching, gardening, and was canning until she was 98. We will miss her Bratzeli at Christmas time. She was proud of her bowling skills and bowled a 188 on her 88th birthday. Irene was a hard worker and helped her husband make Swiss cheese for 25 years at the Free Silver and Durkin cheese factories near Darlington and Hollandale.