Kilchenmann, Irene Elizabeth

MONTICELLO - Irene Elizabeth Kilchenmann, age 100, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg on May 18 after a brief struggle with cancer. She was born on October 26, 1919 to Konrad and Emma Schmidli in Evansville. On November 21, 1953 she was married to Fritz Kilchenmann. She was a long time of member of Zwingli United Church of Christ in Monticello and was an avid fan of the Packers, Badger football, and Badger basketball. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing cards, flowers, bird watching, gardening, and was canning until she was 98. We will miss her Bratzeli at Christmas time. She was proud of her bowling skills and bowled a 188 on her 88th birthday. Irene was a hard worker and helped her husband make Swiss cheese for 25 years at the Free Silver and Durkin cheese factories near Darlington and Hollandale.
Irene is survived by her children, Carole (Jacob) Gmur, Madison, Joyce (Ralph) Farrell, Blanchardville, Mark (Anna Inman), Maryland; grandchildren, Brian, Amy, Kimberly, Brittany, Timothy, Troy; great-grandchildren, Anna, Jack, Charlie, Devon, Jordan and Parker. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Nathalie Schmidli, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Fritz; parents; and siblings, Max, Walter, Roy, and Connie; and a grandson, Timmy.
Private graveside services were held at Highland Cemetery, Monticello, with Rev. Lance Smith officiating. Memorials are suggested in Irene's name to Zwingli United Church of Christ, PO Box 97, 416 E. Lake Ave., Monticello, WI 53570. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net
God saw you getting tired
When a cure was not to be
So, He closed His arms around you
And whispered "Come to Me"
You didn't deserve what you went through
And so He gave you rest
God's garden must be beautiful
He only takes the best
And when I saw you sleeping
So peaceful and free of pain
I could not wish you back
To suffer that again.
We will miss you, Mom.
