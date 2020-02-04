Kiessling, William E., Jr.

LAKE MILLS - “Fishing for Justice”

William (Bill) Edward Kiessling, Jr., longtime judge, attorney, and avid fisherman, passed away surrounded by his family at the age of 87 on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Bill was born on Oct. 7, 1932, in Watertown, Wis., the son of the late William E. Kiessling and Abigail (Hooper) Kiessling.

Bill grew up in Lake Mills, Wisc. and was a 1950 graduate of Lake Mills High School. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1954, then served his country in Korea as a U.S. Army Artillery First Lieutenant from 1954–1956. (“So, you wanted to be a ‘big gunner’!” was a favorite admonishment to his children.) Bill received a law degree from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in 1959, and then worked at Northwestern Mutual Life in Milwaukee, specializing in taxation.

In 1966, Bill returned to Lake Mills and joined his father's law firm. Bill was dedicated to the practice of law, and he was an active attorney up to the day of his death. Bill served the Lake Mills and surrounding communities in the areas of estate planning, probate, real estate, elder law, and taxation. In all of these endeavors he served his clients with integrity and compassion.