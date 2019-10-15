MARSHALL - Genevieve R. (Jenny) Kiesow, age 92, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, Oct.13, 2019.
She was born on July 14, 1927, in the Town of Medina, on the family farm to Leonard and Ruth (Woelffer) Kuhl. She was married to Raymond Kiesow on Feb. 7, 1948. She was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marshall, Reverend Arthur Faught officiating.
Ray and Jenny farmed for many years while raising their four children. Jenny then worked for McKay Nursery in Waterloo for twenty years. After retirement, Jenny became an avid quilter, making over 1500 quilts for charity along with many quilts for her family. Jenny had other talents including embroidery and rug making. She loved the outdoors and spent many hours in her garden.
Jenny is survived by her children, Carolyn (Dennis) Gieck, Nancy (Wayne) Kittleson, Wayne (Jo) Kiesow and David Kiesow; grandchildren, Shelly (John) Salzman, Krista (Mihai) Oana, Kyle (Kelly) Kittleson, Mark Suchanek, Jill (Jeff) Larson; great-grandchildren, Sam and Matthew Salzman, Ben and Delia Oana, Landon and Brynley Kittleson: a sister, Linda (Bernard) Tangney; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray in 2005; granddaughter, Jennifer Gieck; brother, Robert Kuhl.
Funeral Services will be on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, and 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Marshall. Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of service. A special thank you to the staff at Home Again Assisted Living in Columbus and Heartland Hospice for their loving care during the last few months of her life.
Online condolences and memories may be sent to, www.watertownwifuneralhome.com.
The Hart-Vick Funeral Home is assisting the family.