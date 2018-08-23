CARY, Ill / PORTAGE / PRAIRIE DU SAC—Ronald J. Kierna, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Prairie du Sac, on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral services will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME, 430 W. Wisconsin St., Portage, on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Alan Boeck officiating. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard, of which Ron was a proud member. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.