Try 1 month for 99¢

CARY, Ill / PORTAGE / PRAIRIE DU SAC—Ronald J. Kierna, age 82, passed away peacefully at his home in Prairie du Sac, on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral services will be held at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME, 430 W. Wisconsin St., Portage, on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Alan Boeck officiating. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by the Portage Area Veterans Honor Guard, of which Ron was a proud member. Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Sign up to get each day's obituaries sent to your email inbox

Sign up here to receive a daily email alert of local and national obituaries

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Kierna, Ronald J.
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.