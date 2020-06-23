Kiern, Robert C. "Bob"

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WISCONSIN DELLS — Robert "Bob" C. Kiern, 63, of Wisconsin Dells passed away on June 17, 2020 in Madison, Wis.

Robert was born in Racine, Wis on June 28, 1956. Bob enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family and he was a well-known sci-fi nerd. His favorites being Star Wars and Star Trek. He always rooted for the Badgers on Saturday and his beloved Packers on Sunday. He was very gregarious and loved people. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

He is survived by his loving Wife of 35yrs Pam, sister Marge Arneson (Trent), his children Pegan Kiern (Brian), Peighton Kiern, Tanya Phillips (Jonathan), Cyprin Wright (Rachel), brothers-in-law Donald Hansen and Dan Ferge, sisters-in-law Patti Howen and Geri Ferge, nephew Eric Hoople, niece Bonita Salinas, 9 Grandchildren and 2 Great-Grandchildren along with his other cherished (great/great-great) nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, older sister and niece Linda.

A Celebration of Robert's life will be held at Devil's Lake State Park, in the White Pine Shelter on July 25, 2020.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send cards.