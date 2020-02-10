Kieras, Virginia M.

MCFARLAND - Virginia M. Kieras, age 93, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. She was born in Madison on June 13, 1926, to Irvin and Bessie Dugan. Virginia was a graduate of Madison East High School. She admired her Aunt Gladys, a nurse, who mentored her in the U.S. Army Cadet program with training at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago. It was during Virginia’s training there that she met Edward Kieras. They married on September 11, 1946, and settled on the northwest side of Chicago. Virginia graduated as an RN in 1947, and later became the head nurse at nearby Holy Family Hospital’s nursery. She also worked for two area pediatricians until retirement.

Virginia and Edward retired in McFarland. After Edward’s untimely passing in 1981, Virginia spent the rest of her life in volunteer work and helping the less fortunate. She was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church, helping in several ministries. Virginia was fond of her neighbors and enjoyed caring for their younger children. She also enjoyed visiting her family in Crystal Lake and Algonquin, Ill.

After suffering a fall in 2016, Virginia moved to an assisted living facility in Crystal Lake, Ill., where she spent most of the remainder of her life. We are convinced that her charitable works and prayerful way of life has earned her everlasting peace and happiness.