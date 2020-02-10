Kieras, Virginia M.

MCFARLAND - Virginia M. Kieras, age 93, died Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. She was born in Madison on June 13, 1926, to Irvin and Bessie Dugan. Virginia was a graduate of Madison East High School. She admired her Aunt Gladys, a nurse, who mentored her in the U.S. Army Cadet program with training at St. Mary of Nazareth Hospital in Chicago. It was during Virginia’s training there that she met Edward Kieras. They married on September 11, 1946, and settled on the northwest side of Chicago. Virginia graduated as an RN in 1947, and later became the head nurse at nearby Holy Family Hospital’s nursery. She also worked for two area pediatricians until retirement.
Virginia and Edward retired in McFarland. After Edward’s untimely passing in 1981, Virginia spent the rest of her life in volunteer work and helping the less fortunate. She was an active member of Christ the King Catholic Church, helping in several ministries. Virginia was fond of her neighbors and enjoyed caring for their younger children. She also enjoyed visiting her family in Crystal Lake and Algonquin, Ill.
You have free articles remaining.
After suffering a fall in 2016, Virginia moved to an assisted living facility in Crystal Lake, Ill., where she spent most of the remainder of her life. We are convinced that her charitable works and prayerful way of life has earned her everlasting peace and happiness.
Virginia is survived by her sons, Edward (Christine) and Robert Kieras; grandchildren, Mark (Sandra) Kieras, Michael Kieras, Karyn Shaw and Kathy (Anthony) Reibel; and great-grandchildren, Kelsye, Kayli and Kaden Shaw, Tony and Andrew Reibel, and Zoe and Wesley Kieras. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward; daughter-in-law, Laura; and brothers, Maurice, James, Eugene and Robert Dugan.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Roselawn Chapel. 401 Femrite Drive, Monona. Entombment will follow in Roselawn Mausoleum. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services Wednesday in the chapel.
Memorials in Virginia’s name may be made to JourneyCare Hospice of Barrington, Ill. Please share your memories of Virginia at: www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
5801 Highway 51, McFarland
(608) 838-0655