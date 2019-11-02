BAGLEY - Susan Esther (Gennerman) Kielley, age 62 of Bagley, Wis., passed away Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Agrace Hospice Center in Fitchburg, Wis., after a short, valiant fight with cancer. Susie was born on Sept. 15, 1957, in Oconomowoc, Wis., the second of five children of Vic and Harriet (Tetzlaff) Gennerman. She spent her early years on their farm and was a student at St. Paul’s Lutheran School, Oconomowoc. When she was 14 years old, her family purchased a farm near Watertown, Wis., and she attended Lakeside Lutheran High School. After high school, Susie attended Martin Luther College, in New Ulm, Minn. On Sept. 29, 2001, Susie married Michael Kielley in a ceremony on their farm near Bagley, where Susie made their home. Throughout her life, Susie’s greatest gift was taking care of people. She worked for more than 16 years as a C.N.A. at the Prairie Du Chien Hospital as well as at numerous nursing homes. Over the years, she has taken care of hundreds of people; Susie treated strangers as if they were members of her own family. Indeed, her truest love was her family. Whether it was the annual family camping trip, talking for hours on the phone, or visiting in person, Susie found her greatest joy in spending time with her family. If she wasn’t sewing or working with essential oils, Susie could be found at any of her grandkids’ events.
Susie is survived by her loving husband, Michael Kielley; her mother, Harriet Gennerman; two stepchildren, Todd (Michelle) Kielley and Tobi Spatola; four grandchildren, Heather (Hannah) Spatola, Sydney Spatola, Montanna Kielley, and Brody Kielley; her brother, Kurtis (Donna) Gennerman, and their children, Traci Gennerman, Diane (David) Rue, and Brian (Sara) Gennerman; her sister, Janice (Charles) Thorman, and their children, Gwen (David) Mertz, Cory (Jackie) Lange, Brittany Thorman, Sarah Thorman, and Zachary Thorman; and her brother, Keith Gennerman. She will also be missed by numerous great-nieces and great-nephews, who always made the family camping trip extra exciting.
Susie was preceded in death by her father, Vic Gennerman; a sister, June; and a stepson, Pastor Timothy Kielley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Grace Lutheran Church in Prairie du Chien, Wis., with Pastor Daniel Naumann officiating. Burial will be in the Brodtville Cemetery, Wyalusing Township, Wis. Family and Friends may call from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Bloomington, Wis., and on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory of Bloomington is entrusted with her services.
