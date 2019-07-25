KIELER - Martin F. "Babe" Kieler, 96, of Kieler, Wis., passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Heritage Senior Living in Monona, Wis.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION CATHOLIC CHURCH in Kieler, with Father Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the Immaculate Conception Church Cemetery in Kieler. Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION PARISH CENTER in Kieler, also on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the IMMACULATE CONCEPTION PARISH CENTER in Kieler. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., is serving the family.
Martin was born on the Kieler farm on June 19, 1923, to Lawrence and Elizabeth (Kunkel) Kieler in Kieler. He married Marcella Muller on June 19, 1946. Together they farmed and raised their eight children. In 1972 he and his brother, Francis, started Kieler Brothers Feed & Seed Co. Martin served 16 years as a Grant County Supervisor and 12 years as a Jamestown Township Supervisor.
Martin loved the game of baseball and was a left-handed pitcher for many semi-pro teams in the area. He was a member of the 700 Bowlers Club, Ducks Unlimited, NRA, and Catholic Order of Foresters. He bowled on leagues for 43 years, played horseshoe and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Martin's favorite pastime was dancing with his sweetheart "Marcie" to Big Band music.
He is survived by his wife, Marcella, of 73 years; eight children, David of Cassville, Wis., Daniel (Victoria) of Kieler, Wis., Donald (Vicki) of Monona, Wis., Mary Beth Hahn of Lee, Mass., Debra Lawrence of East Dubuque, Ill., Karen (Jim) Roth of Monona, Wis., Katie (Harold) Christ of Florence, Ariz., and Kelly Kieler of Hartland, Wis.; 12 grandchildren, Grant Kieler, Jessica Benn, Clint Kieler, Blake Kieler, Jason Kieler, Stephanie Nemmers, Chase Kieler, Shane Kieler, Brittany Kieler, Sean Baragary, Samuel Lawrence and Drake Ferber; and 14 great-grandchildren, Alissa, Jaydan, Jonathan, Winston, Marshall, Owen, Kendra, Jackson, Declan, Corbin, Kelli, Alisson, Parker and Logan. He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Oliver, Ralph, John, Harold and Francis; two sisters, Emeline Schroeder and Celesta Busch; a granddaughter, Heather; and grandson, Jon.
The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude and thanks to Heritage Senior Living and Agrace Hospice in Monona for their exemplary care for our father, especially in his last days. In lieu of plants and flowers, a Martin F. Kieler Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.