KIELER—Martin “Babe” F. Kieler, 96, of Kieler, Wis. passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Heritage Senior Living in Monona, Wis. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, W. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, Wis., also on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, Wis. Complete arrangements are pending at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis. is serving the family.

