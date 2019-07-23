KIELER—Martin “Babe” F. Kieler, 96, of Kieler, Wis. passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Heritage Senior Living in Monona, Wis. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 29 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, W. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2 p.m.- 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, Wis., also on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until time of service at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, Wis. Complete arrangements are pending at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis. is serving the family.
Recommended
Sign up for our Obituaries email
Get timely, customized obituary news delivered directly to your email inbox daily.
Find an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Print Ads
Funeral Homes
Order Flowers
Life Insurance and Memorials
Passed of the Past
Drawn from the archives of the Capital Times and Wisconsin State Journal, this feature focuses on individuals who made an impact on Madison and Dane County.
Nancy Lane, who with her husband, Jerry, spent decades running Lane's Bakery in Madison, died of ovarian cancer Aug. 16 in her home in Mercer.
Funeral Homes
Welcome to Above Average Moving! Above Average Moving is Madison's local professional movers. We pride ourselves in our customer service and …