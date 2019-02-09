ARGYLE - Janet Marie Kiel, age 77, of rural Argyle, passed away on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at the UW Hospital in Madison. She was born the daughter of Abner and Hazel (Paulson) Helgeson on March 9, 1941, in Madison. Janet was united in marriage to Alan "Pete" Kiel on Dec. 25, 1965, at Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville.
Janet was a graduate of Barneveld High School, she continued her education at UW-LaCrosse, and received her master's degree from UW-Platteville. She taught for Argyle Schools, and was later a guidance counselor for Monroe Schools for many years. She was a longtime member of Jordan Lutheran Church in rural Browntown.
Janet is survived by her husband, Alan "Pete" Kiel of rural Argyle; children, Kristin Kiel of Mount Horeb, Daniel (Jennifer) Kiel of Elkhorn, and Peter (Michelle) Kiel of Harpers Ferry, Iowa; grandchildren, Tanner, Jacob, Tyler, Abigail, Christopher, Taylor, and Jordan Kiel; brother, James (Susan) Helgeson of Barneveld; and sister-in-law, Karen Helgeson. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Wendy Kiel; and brother, Paul Helgeson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 at the MONROE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, with Pastor Dennis Perger officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, at the SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A memorial fund is being established in Janet's name. Condolences may be sent to the family at shriner111.com.