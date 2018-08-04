Try 1 month for 99¢

MADISON—In Memoriam, Aug. 14, 1922—Feb. 27, 2018.

Susan Graham Belshe, Margaret Anne Gray, William Kiekhofer, III and Emily Jane Lockrem invite you to celebrate the life and commemorate the passing of their mother, Emily Jane Graham Kiekhofer. Our mother will be interred in the Kiekhofer-Owen family plot at FOREST HILL CEMETERY, One Speedway Road, Madison, at 4 p.m. on Aug. 12, 2018. Please join us there and for drinks and appetizers at the UW MEMORIAL UNION, 800 Langdon St., Old Madison Room, 3rd Floor, at 4:30 p.m.

the life of: Kiekhofer, Emily Jane Graham
