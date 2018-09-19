MADISON—Marion H. Kicmol, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018. Funeral services will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, at 1 p.m., on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday. A full obituary will appear in Sunday’s edition. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson East
Funeral & Cremation Care
5203 Monona Drive
(608) 221-5420