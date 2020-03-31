Kezer, Joyce Elizabeth

In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

MAZOMANIE - Joyce Elizabeth Kezer, age 85, passed away at Agrace Hospice, in Madison, on Mar. 30, 2020. She was born in Rice Lake, Wis. on Feb. 16, 1935. Joyce is survived by her, children, Mikel (Sharon) Kezer, Dixie Biser, and Wes (Barb) Kezer; six grandchildren, Wendy (Tim) Grinde, Keith Kezer, Mardi Biser, Andrew (Camille) Kezer, Mathew Kezer, and Zachary Kezer; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Hannah Grinde; and sister, Mae (Will) Cross. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.