Kezer, Joyce Elizabeth

MAZOMANIE - Joyce Elizabeth Kezer, age 85, passed away at Agrace Hospice, in Madison, on Mar. 30, 2020. She was born in Rice Lake, Wis. on Feb. 16, 1935. Joyce is survived by her, children, Mikel (Sharon) Kezer, Dixie Biser, and Wes (Barb) Kezer; six grandchildren, Wendy (Tim) Grinde, Keith Kezer, Mardi Biser, Andrew (Camille) Kezer, Mathew Kezer, and Zachary Kezer; two great-grandchildren, Caleb and Hannah Grinde; and sister, Mae (Will) Cross. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Gene, she was preceded in death by a son, Steven.
A Celebration of Joyce’s Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com
