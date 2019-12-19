Kezer, Eugene "Gene" Leonard

MAZOMANIE - Eugene “Gene” Leonard Kezer, age 85, passed away in the comfort of his own home on Dec. 18, 2019, in Mazomanie. He is survived by his wife, Joyce; children, Mikel (Sharon) Kezer, Dixie Biser, Wes (Barb) Kezer; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Gene’s Life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Mon. Dec. 23, 2019 at the HOOVERSON FUNERAL HOME, Hwy. 14 West, Mazomanie. A visitation will be held Sun., Dec. 22, 2019 from 2:00 p.m until 5:00 p..m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to the service. Interment in the Mazomanie Cemetery will be held at a later date.