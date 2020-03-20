Ketterer, Elizabeth Ann

EVANSVILLE—Elizabeth Ann Ketterer, age 75, died Monday, March 16, 2020, at Evansville Manor Nursing Home. She was born on March 15, 1945, in Madison, the daughter of Frank and Alyce (Ripp) Forster. Elizabeth married Richard Ketterer on Oct. 18, 1969, at St. Paul’s Student Chapel Madison, Wis. She worked for the University of Wisconsin for 35 years as a program assistant. She danced with the Madison Ballet, sang in the church choir, and enjoyed watching all Wisconsin sports. She loved celebrating Christmas, caroling, and decorating for the holiday. She enjoyed arts and crafts and liked to go antiquing. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and will be missed by her family. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard; a daughter, Amy (Clint) LeGrand; two grandchildren, Taylor and Carsen LaGrand, all of Evansville; as well as a sister, Mary Forster of Madison; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant sister. Private family services will be held at Maple Hill cemetery Evansville. A celebration of Life will be held at a later date. WARD-HURTLEY FUNERAL HOME Evansville is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed at wardhurtley.com