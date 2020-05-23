Ketelboeter, William "Bill" P.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROSS PLAINS - William "Bill" Paul Ketelboeter, age 83 of Cross Plains, died Monday May 18, 2020 at home with his family by his side and Willie's Road House playing.

He was born on December 5, 1936 in Marxville, the son of Paul and Luella (Stapelmann) Ketelboeter. He attended Marxville grade school and Mazomanie High School. On Feb. 2, 1957, William married Velma J. Duhr. After serving 3 years in the US Army, he started work at Oscar Meyer in Madison for over 40 years.

Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking after retirement. Bill liked to have the grandkids over and tell them stories of the good old days. The grandkids would always stop by and tell grandpa their fishing and hunting stories also.

Bill is survived by his wife Velma for over 63 years; children, Kevin of Black Earth, Lori (Mark) Witwen of Cleveland, Texas, Karl (Kim Nachtical) Ketelboeter of Dane, and Steve (Sandy) Ketelboeter of Dane; 10 grandkids and 3 great grandkids. He is further survived by siblings, Shirley (Don Offer) Salava of Madison, Arlan (Lori) Ketelboeter of Cross Plains.

He was preceded in death by his parents and several aunts and uncles.