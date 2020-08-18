Ketelboeter, Velma J.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROSS PLAINS - Velma J. Ketelboeter, age 82, passed away in the comfort of her home on Aug. 15, 2020. She was born on Feb. 28, 1938, the daughter of Harold and Tacy Bell (Johnson) Duhr. She attended Mazomanie schools, graduating in 1956. Velma was united in marriage to Bill Ketelboeter on Feb. 2, 1957. He preceded her in death on May 18, 2020. She was employed by the Springs in Middleton for over 29 years, retiring in 2001. Velma enjoyed making cookies for the grandchildren, travels along the Mississippi River, snowmobiling, Bloody Marys, and cruising the triangle.

She is survived by her children, Kevin of Cross Plains, Lori (Mark) Witwen of Cleveland, Texas, Karl (Kim Nachtical) Ketelboeter of Dane, and Steve (Sandy) Ketelboeter of Dane; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Rudy, Earl (Diane) Duhr; stepbrothers, Mike (Michelle) Duhr, Kenny Duhr; and stepmother, Judy Duhr.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Loraine (Edward) Theis and Shirley (Wayne) Garfoot; and a sister-in-law, Sue Duhr.

Velma's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Agrace Hospice Care.

Private family services will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to Agrace Hospice Care.

Online condolences at hooversonfuneralhomes.com.

