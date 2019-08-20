LODI - Alice F. Ketelboeter, age 73, of Lodi, passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born on May 11, 1946, in Madison and graduated from Madison Central High School. On June 12, 1972, Alice married Richard Ketelboeter, and said "Richard was the best thing that ever happened to myself and my children. I consider myself extremely fortunate that he helped pick me up off the street, put clothes on my back and shoes on our feet and gave us the best life possible for 48 years." Alice was employed with the State of Wisconsin-Central Wisconsin Center and Work Force Development until her retirement in 2001.
In addition to her husband Richard, Alice is survived by her daughter, Laurie Ann Cross Robbins; son, James; her brother, Terry (Mary) Cross; two Grandchildren, Codi Peschek and Emily Cross; and her "wonderful Ketelboeter family" and many friends. She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Bobby Robbins. Funeral Service will be held at DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH, N3099 Smith Rd, Poynette, at 11 a.m. on Thursday August 22, 2019, with Rev. Ryan Rouse presiding. Burial will be at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON LODI FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 157 S. Main St., on Weds. August 21, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and also at the church on Thurs. from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. "I lived a happy, loving, full life, thanks to all of you who were part of it."
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Barb Reimann and to both St. Croix and Agrace Hospice for their loving care of Alice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com