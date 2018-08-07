MADISON—Robert H. Kessenich, age 94, passed away Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison. He was born Jan. 19, 1924, the son of Joseph and Catherine (Kurth) Kessenich on the family farm near Waunakee. Robert graduated from Waunakee High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II, in Alaska, and there he met the beautiful Lillias Fitzgerald. They were united in marriage on Nov. 4, 1946, in Juneau, Alaska, and returned to Wisconsin shortly after to raise their family in Waunakee.
Following his military service, he continued his career in transportation in the trucking industry, as assistant manager for Yellow Truck Line in Chicago, vice president of Robertson Transportation in Madison, and retired in 1986 as vice president for Carnation Company’s Private Fleet, which served throughout the United States. Following retirement Robert joined the Wisconsin Motor Carriers Association where he served as an active board member, and later an honorary board member.
Robert was an avid Badgers football and basketball fan and season ticket holder for over 50 years, and a member of the Overtime Club, and Mendota Club. He was also a longtime Packers fan and season ticket holder where he enjoyed many games in Milwaukee and Green Bay with his siblings and families. Robert was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, where he served as an usher. He was a member of Waunakee Legion Post 360, VFW Post 8483, and past president of the Madison Transportation Club. Above all else, Bob’s passion was golf. He was a past member of Sun Prairie and Cherokee Country Club’s, and played regularly up until a few years ago.
Robert is survived by his wife of 71 years, Lillias; sons, Randy (Mary), Kenosha, Brian, Madison, and Tom Waupaca; and daughters, Linda (Rob) Perez Phoenix, Ariz., and Sue (Greg) Lehman Madison. His grandchildren include, Christopher and Joseph Kessenich, Lena (Heath) Long, Joana (fiancee Francis) Perez, Tara (Kevin Hudson), Krista (Mitch) Anderson, Michelle (Brandon) Wilson. He also leaves behind seven great-grandchildren. He is further survived by a sister, Betty Mulhern in Sun Prairie; and brother, Jack in Shellsberg, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Arthur, Donald, Joseph and William; and sister, Lorraine French.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 10, 2018, at ST. PETER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5001 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. Please share a memory at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Winn Cress Funeral Home
5785 Highway Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513