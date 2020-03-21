Kessenich, Lillias M.

WAUNAKEE - Lillias Marie (Fitzgerald) Kessenich passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020. Lillias was born April 3, 1927, in Ketchikan, Alaska the daughter of William H. “Harry” Fitzgerald and Elizabeth M. (Schlais) Fitzgerald. She met her husband, Robert H. Kessenich, during WWII while he was stationed in Alaska. They were married November 9, 1946 in Juneau, Alaska and moved to Bob’s hometown of Waunakee, Wis. where they raised their five children. They later retired to Madison.
Bob preceded Lillias in death in August 2018 and she is survived by her children, Randall (Mary), Linda Perez (Roberto), Brian, Sue Lehman (Greg) and Tom; her grandchildren, Chris and Joe Kessenich, Madalena Long (Heath), Joana Perez, Krista Lehman-Anderson (Mitch), Michelle Wilson (Brandon), Tara Hudson (Kevin); great-grandchildren, include Liliana, Chase, Josie, Graylin, Piper, Dustin and Charrley. She is also survived by her half-sister, Marjorie Carroll of Medford, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews. Her parents; stepfather, Lyle Kelsey; brother, Bill; and sister, Betty preceded her in death.
Lillias was diagnosed with dementia several years prior. However, despite a memory loss from time to time, there was always a smile and always a twinkle in her eye. She never lost her kindness and thoughtfulness for others. She will also be remembered for always insisting on looking her best. She loved to add a scarf or some jewelry to brighten her appearance and of course enjoyed getting her hair done each week until the very end.
She was a devout Catholic, believing in her God, and the promises that came with that belief. From this her family is comforted that she is with her husband, her parents, her siblings, and all those she loved and cherished. Hopefully too, after all the reminiscing, she and Bob will “cut a rug” together.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Homestead Living facility in Waunakee. Their love and kindness toward Lillias has been of great comfort. To the staff at Agrace Hospice, thank you for your loving and tender care these past months.
The family is planning a small private service at this time with internment at St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Waunakee, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
