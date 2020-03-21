Kessenich, Lillias M.

WAUNAKEE - Lillias Marie (Fitzgerald) Kessenich passed away peacefully on Friday, March 20, 2020. Lillias was born April 3, 1927, in Ketchikan, Alaska the daughter of William H. “Harry” Fitzgerald and Elizabeth M. (Schlais) Fitzgerald. She met her husband, Robert H. Kessenich, during WWII while he was stationed in Alaska. They were married November 9, 1946 in Juneau, Alaska and moved to Bob’s hometown of Waunakee, Wis. where they raised their five children. They later retired to Madison.

Bob preceded Lillias in death in August 2018 and she is survived by her children, Randall (Mary), Linda Perez (Roberto), Brian, Sue Lehman (Greg) and Tom; her grandchildren, Chris and Joe Kessenich, Madalena Long (Heath), Joana Perez, Krista Lehman-Anderson (Mitch), Michelle Wilson (Brandon), Tara Hudson (Kevin); great-grandchildren, include Liliana, Chase, Josie, Graylin, Piper, Dustin and Charrley. She is also survived by her half-sister, Marjorie Carroll of Medford, Ore.; and many nieces and nephews. Her parents; stepfather, Lyle Kelsey; brother, Bill; and sister, Betty preceded her in death.