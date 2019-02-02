DEFOREST - Donna Mae Kessenich, age 87, of DeForest, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at Maplewood Rehabilitation Center in Sauk City. She was born Sept. 21, 1931, at University Hospital in Madison, the daughter of Lloyd and Gertrude (Statz) Oien. She graduated from DeForest High School class of 1950. She was united in marriage to Thomas Kessenich on March 27, 1951, at St. Olaf's Catholic Church in DeForest, They were the first couple married in that church! Together, Donna and Tom were blessed with nine children.
They farmed in the DeForest area all of their lives. Donna loved spending time with her family, going to garage sales, dancing, playing cards, camping and traveling. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Red Barn in Sun Prairie. Throughout the years, they hosted numerous foreign exchange students from Germany.
She is survived by a son, Jeffery (Robin) Kessenich of DeForest; daughters, Deborah (Ed) Laymon, of Baraboo, Cynthia Kessenich of Arlington, Lynn (Richard) Schiller of Gilberts, Ill., Diane (Jon) Heatley of Ripon, Susan (Rob) Bailey of Sun Prairie, Beth (Harlan) Stiemke of Arlington, Mary (Jim) Doherty of Cambria, and Donna (Todd) Lockwood of DeForest; 25 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; four step grandchildren; and five step great-grandchildren; sister, Deat Kolman; brother-in-law, Byron Kessenich; and sisters-in-law, Faye (Tom) Farr and Nancy Kessenich. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Tom, on Aug. 3, 2015, of 64 years; grandson, Travis Hamilton; brother, Robert Oien; sister, Delores Hillestad; sisters-in-law, June Oien and Janet Kessenich; and brothers-in-law, Richard Kessenich, June Hillestad and Ray Kolman.
A memorial Mass will be held Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at 11 a.m., at ST. OLAF'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in DeForest, with Father Vincent Brewer presiding. Interment will be held at St. Olaf's Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Tuesday. A luncheon will be held following the service in the church hall.
In lieu of flowers, the family will make donations to charities of their choice.