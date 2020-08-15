Kershner, Edith Jane

SUN PRAIRIE/COTTAGE GROVE - E. Jane Kershner, age 88, died on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at her home in Cottage Grove. She was born on Aug. 3, 1932, in Philadelphia, to Thomas and Edith (Williams) Flint. She married Donald Kershner on Sept. 12, 1953, in Dayton, Ohio.
Jane was first and foremost a loving caretaker in all aspects of her life. She received her nursing degree from Miami Valley Nursing College, and was a Registered Nurse who retired from Meriter Hospital after 43 years. She was ahead of her time regarding the importance of nutrition and holistic approach to proper health. Jane was a voracious reader who also enjoyed knitting, travel and camping. Jane championed the cause of volunteerism and community based efforts, often taking on tasks with little recognition or reward. Her focus was unified action through diverse groups, and her core belief that all men and women are equal with no bias was certainly progressive and forward for her time. This led her to the investigation of the Baha'i Faith, where she became a dedicated member for nearly 50 years. The oldest of three sisters, her family spent summers in Ocean City, N.J., where her best friends were Princess Grace Kelly and younger sister LizAnne. She moved to Dayton, Ohio, at age 16. Jane met the love of her life and future husband as part of a blind date while he was back from service in Korea. They raised three boys in and near Dayton until moving to Sun Prairie in 1968.
She is survived by her husband, Don; children, Thomas (Linda Perry), Donald, John (Pat); 19 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two sisters, Virginia (George) Stephens, and Julie (Roger) Cooper.
She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Katie; and daughter-in-law, Peg Kershner.
A visitation will be held for close friends and family on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.at TUSCHEN-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, 302 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie. A private family burial will take place at Sun Prairie Memory Garden. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Public Broadcasting System, PBS.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.