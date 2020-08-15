Kershner, Edith Jane

Jane was first and foremost a loving caretaker in all aspects of her life. She received her nursing degree from Miami Valley Nursing College, and was a Registered Nurse who retired from Meriter Hospital after 43 years. She was ahead of her time regarding the importance of nutrition and holistic approach to proper health. Jane was a voracious reader who also enjoyed knitting, travel and camping. Jane championed the cause of volunteerism and community based efforts, often taking on tasks with little recognition or reward. Her focus was unified action through diverse groups, and her core belief that all men and women are equal with no bias was certainly progressive and forward for her time. This led her to the investigation of the Baha'i Faith, where she became a dedicated member for nearly 50 years. The oldest of three sisters, her family spent summers in Ocean City, N.J., where her best friends were Princess Grace Kelly and younger sister LizAnne. She moved to Dayton, Ohio, at age 16. Jane met the love of her life and future husband as part of a blind date while he was back from service in Korea. They raised three boys in and near Dayton until moving to Sun Prairie in 1968.