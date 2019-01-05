DANE—Thomas Wayne Kepler, age 78, passed away at his home on Dec. 31, 2018. He was born on Feb. 13, 1940, in Madison, the son of Rollin and Rose (Joyce) Kepler. Tom attended Central High School and in 1958, he enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps. He served his country for three years and was honorably discharged in July of 1961.
He went on to become a certified electrician and worked through IBEW in Madison for over 50 years. Tom loved to spend his time hunting, fishing, golfing, and cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers. He most enjoyed time with his family.
Tom is survived by his wife of 46 years, Vicki; as well as his children, Brenda (Chuck) Leske, Tami (Ron Jr.) Schell, and Colin (Lindsey) Kepler; and grandchildren, Nick, Rick, Anaka, Alaka, Grace, Ron III, Kacee, and Karly. He is also survived by his siblings, Ruby (Howard) Larson, Phyllis Abrahamson, and Dennis Kepler; as well as many extended family members across many of the United States.
A Memorial gathering will be at the AMERICAN LEGION HALL 124 N. Military Road in Dane, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., on Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019. A veteran’s ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Please share memories of Tom at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
Winn-Cress Funeral and Cremation Service
5785 Highway Q, Waunakee
(608) 849-4513