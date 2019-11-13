HUNTINGDON, PENN. - Max Frederick Kenyon passed away Oct. 26, 2019. Born in Huntingdon, Penn., he is survived by loving wife, Alice; former wife, Linda; and their children, Matthew (Dustin), Megan (Keith), Lauren (Chuck), and Lukas; his sister, Beverly (James) Cain; 10 grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Max's life is planned on Nov. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at Keystone Community Church located at 655 Spaulding Ave SE in Ada, Mich.
Those wishing to honor Max through a charitable gift are invited to make memorial donations directly to St. Marcus School: 2215 N Palmer St, Milwaukee, Wis. 53212 or www.stmarcus.org/school.
