MADISON / DES MOINES, Iowa - Dr. Joy Anne Kenworthy, age 91, of Des Moines, formerly of Madison, passed away Jan. 20, 2019, at Hospice Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Joy was born on July 19, 1927, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Walter Bowers and Sarah Cone Bowers. She graduated from University of Iowa, obtained a master's degree from Drake University and her Ph.D. from Iowa State University.
Joy worked as a clinical psychologist for the State of Wisconsin for 27 years. She loved the outdoors and skiing; had a passion for agility dog training and competition; and held a private pilots license. In her later years, she enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Joy is survived by her sons, Jim (Debby) Kenworthy of Seneca, S.C., and Dave (Lola) Kenworthy of Des Moines; daughter-in-law, Shelly Kenworthy of Lodi; six grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; sisters, Jeannie Dodge, Betsy (Lowell) Hammer and Sally (Richard) Kennett; as well as several nieces, nephews, their families; and John (Lisa) Kenworthy, brother to Jim and Dave. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Allen Bowers; and her son, Peter Kenworthy.
A private family memorial is planned.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Elon Cottage at the Brio of Johnston in Johnston, Iowa or Furry Friends Refuge in Des Moines. Iles Dunn's Chapel in Des Moines is handling arrangements and online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.