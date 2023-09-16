Kennin Renay Tracy

Feb. 4, 1965 - Sept. 3, 2023

HILLPOINT - Kennin Renay (Buelow) Tracy, age 58, of Hillpoint, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday September 3, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison WI.

She is survived by her mother, Elaine Buelow of Rock Springs, WI; brother, Layne (Kelley) Buelow of Reedsburg, WI; children: DaNay (Jeremy) Keasling of Kingsport, TN, Jonathon Tracy of Elroy, WI, Brandin (Kim) Herritz of Reedsburg, WI, Heather (Blake) Westphal of Rock Springs, WI; nine grandchildren; nieces and nephews; along with many other family and friends.

She is proceeded in death by her father, Kenneth Robert Buelow; grandparents, Walter and Gladys (Tischendorf) Buelow, Oscar and Ione (Wickersheim) Gee.

There will be a Celebration of Life on September 30, 2023 at Webb Park Pavilion, 425 N. Webb Ave., Reedsburg WI, from 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.