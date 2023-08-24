Kenneth "Sam" Dann

Oct. 28, 1936 - Aug. 15, 2023

SUN PRAIRIE - Kenneth "Sam" Dann, 86 of Sun Prairie, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2023.

Ken was born October 28, 1936 to Joe and Isabel (Bennett) Dann. He attended UW- LaCrosse prior to starting employment with the State of Wisconsin in 1954.

His career with the Department of Transportation spanned many years, where he held several positions. He was a volunteer member of the Rio EMS and Fire Department.

On October 6, 1956, he married the love of his life, Patricia Toppe.

Sam was known for his quick wit and compassionate spirit. His interests included playing euchre, cracking hickory nuts, hunting and fishing. Sam was an excellent athlete, where he participated at Rio High School in football, baseball and basketball. He loved all things Badgers, Packers and Brewers.

He is survived by his wife Patricia; son, Mitch (Barb); grandson, Jarrad (Rada); sister, Sally Hohlstein; brother, Patrick (Carol); and nieces. Sam was preceded in death by his father, mother, son, Gerald, and brother-in-law, Don Hohlstein.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 4:30 PM at Wyocena Community with Rev. Mark Brandel officiating. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the time of service at the church.