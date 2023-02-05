Aug. 29, 1953 – Jan. 28, 2023

MADISON/WESTPORT — Kenneth Richard Sipsma, age 69, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 28, 2023.

Ken was born on August 29, 1953, in Kenosha, Wis., to Harold and Mary (Zaleski) Sipsma. He graduated from Tremper High School in 1971, and then achieved his Bachelor of Arts in Special Education from the University of Wisconsin. Ken spent 18 years teaching at Mendota Mental Health Institute before he went on to pursue a Juris Doctor degree, also at the University of Wisconsin. He graduated cum laude in 1994, and opened the Sipsma Law Office on the Northside of Madison on October 1, of the same year.

Sipsma Law flourished to become Sipsma, Hahn & Brophy LLC until 2015. Ken was currently a partner at Steinhilber Swanson LLP. In 1996, Ken was elected Town of Westport Board Supervisor, a position he held until appointed Chairman of the Board in 2022. Ken also served on a number of the town’s committees, the Westport Plan Commission, the Waunakee/Westport Joint Planning Commission, and the Middleton/Westport Joint Zoning Commission, the Middleton Fire Commission and the Northeast Community Court Commission. In the past he was also a long-time member of the Parks Commission. Always an academic, Ken was in the process of completing a Capstone Certificate in Applied Drug Development at University of Wisconsin.

Ken was passionate about culinary experiences; cooking and fine dining. Ken also enjoyed boating on Lake Mendota, watching the Green Bay Packers, Formula One car racing, sponsoring midget cars at Angell Park Speedway, worldwide travel and completing the daily New York Times crossword puzzle. During his own children’s youth, Ken was the proud coach of the Waunakee Wave soccer team for ten years, but nothing compared to pure joy he found in becoming a beaming grandfather the last two and a half years.

Ken will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving father, a friend who you could always call with a question (“just call Kenny”), for his infectious laugh, gregarious and charismatic nature, dedication to the community, and commitment to a spiritual path.

Ken is survived by his daughters: Amy (Troy Seals) and Molly (Tyler Johnson); grandchildren: Hudson Seals, Willow Seals, and Lena Johnson; mother, Mary; brothers: Gary (Annie) and Michael (Fernanda); sister, Susan (Miguel) Gesmundo; and the mother of his children, Mary Ann Burgh. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Harold.

A public memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the WESTPORT TOWN HALL, 5387 Mary Lake Road, Westport. A visitation will be held the evening prior, 4 until 7 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023, at the town hall, as well as from 10 a.m. until time of service Monday morning. A luncheon is to follow Monday’s service at Kavanaugh’s Esquire Club on Sherman Avenue. All are welcome to join in celebrating Ken’s life.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ken’s grandchildren’s scholarship funds, https://everloved.com/life-of/ken-sipsma/. Our family would like to extend a special note of gratitude to Ed and Karen Schultz.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Ave.

(608) 249-8257