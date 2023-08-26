Kenneth "Ken" Taylor

Nov. 3, 1946 - Aug. 19, 2023

LAKE TOMAHAWK - Kenneth "Ken" Taylor, age 76, a resident of Lake Tomahawk, WI, passed away on Saturday, August 19, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center in Marshfield, WI, surrounded by his family.

He was born November 3, 1946, in Columbus, WI to parents James and Katherine Taylor. He graduated from Beaver Dam Senior High School in 1965, and went on to college at La Crosse University and majored in Business and Park & Recreation Management.

He married Nancy Wunrow on September 7, 1968.

He owned and operated Napa Auto Part Stores in Stevens Point/Plover with his brother, Pat, before retiring to the Northwoods.

In his free time, he enjoyed musky fishing, woodworking, biking, walking, dancing, and especially the time spent with his grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time at their cottage in Pike Lake, and watching college football, especially the Badgers.

Ken is survived by his wife of 55 years, Nancy Taylor; children: Gina (Peter) Kolzow of Woodruff, WI, Brent (Candace) Taylor of Steven Point, WI; grandchildren: Brooke Taylor, Dylan, and Dana Kolzow; brother, Patrick (Rebecca) Taylor; sister-in-law, Ann Binotto; nieces and nephew: Gary Wunrow, Julie Gomes and Molly Taylor.

Private services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Ken's honor can be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com. Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services is serving the family.