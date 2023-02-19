April 7, 1922 – Feb. 12, 2023

MADISON — Kenneth (Ken) Earl Hannon, age 100, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 12, 2023, in Madison, Wis.

He is survived by his son-in-law, Daniel O’Connell; his three grandchildren: Patrick (Meghan) O’Connell, Lindsay (Michael) Gant, and John (Christin) O’Connell; and three great-grandchildren: Mackenzie and Brayden O’Connell and Lexi Gant. He is additionally survived by his brother, Donald (Joanne) Hannon; his sister, Joan (Gene) Wolfarth; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Howard Hannon; and sister, Lois (Delbert) Kauffman. He was also preceded in death by his son, David Hannon; and daughters: Judith Hannon and Debra O’Connell.

Ken was born April 7, 1922, in Green Bay, Wis., to Alex and Clara (Krueger) Hannon. He met his wife, Thelma, in high school where they eventually started dating. During World War II, Ken decided to join the Navy as a 19-year-old. After he was given his first Naval assignment, he and Thelma decided to get married so she could be with him. They were married in North Carolina on July 17, 1943, and had their first child there, Judith, who tragically died as an infant from illness. Ken was stationed in California for some time and then back on the East Coast where he flew blimps up and down both coasts looking for German submarines. After the war, Ken and Thelma came back to Green Bay. He took advantage of the GI bill and went to Carroll College in Waukesha, WI, to get a college degree. When they were pregnant with their second child, Ken and Thelma decided to move back to Green Bay where David was born.

After Ken graduated from college, he got a job in management with Gold Bond Ice Cream and bought a house in Green Bay, where his and Thelma’s third child, Debra, was born. He and his family lived in Green Bay until he was transferred to Richland Center where they put down roots and raised their family. After their youngest child graduated from high school, Ken and Thelma decided to take a road trip around the country, eventually settling in Ocala, Fla., where they spent the majority of their retirement. They continued their love of playing golf, made many new friends, and hosted many family vacations at their home. Ken’s grandchildren remember many great trips to Florida where they played card games and took trips to Disney World. Ken even had a clever way of making surprise yard work fun for them.

In his later years of life, he and Thelma moved to Madison, Wis., to be closer to family. His days were filled with watching Packer football games, golf tournaments on TV, and participating in community activities. He enjoyed taking countryside drives with his daughter, Debra, which always ended with a trip to Dairy Queen for a tasty treat. With his family, there were many anniversaries, birthdays, and holidays celebrated together. He lived comfortably with Thelma until she passed away in 2020. His devotion to her and her well being truly showed how much love he had for her.

Although his Dementia had gotten worse in recent years, he still enjoyed visits and letters from family and friends. He always had a smile on his face and a good joke to share.

Ken will be missed by many. He will live on in the countless memories everyone shares. His bright smile, carefree personality, and ability to identify the humor in everything paints an everlasting picture for those who knew him. One that will always be remembered.

A private service with family and close friends will be held at a later date.

