March 19, 1942 – Feb. 17, 2023

FRIENDSHIP — Kenneth H. Stiemke, age 80, of Friendship, Wis., passed away peacefully on Friday, February 17, 2023.

He was born March 19, 1942, at St. Mary’s in Madison, Wis., son to Herbert R. and Sylvia S. Stiemke. He grew up on the north shore of Lake Mendota — where the water was crystal clear, and the fishing was great. You could also hunt out your backdoor. These were the good old days.

Ken graduated from Waunakee High School in 1960. He then joined the Army and served eight years in the Army Reserve. He was honorably discharged in 1968, rank of sergeant.

He became a union plumber in Madison, then later as a Master Plumber before working for the State in the Plumbing Bureau, retiring after 20 years of service.

Ken loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, and trapping. He and his wife, Donna, spent their retirement years on their 80 wooded acres in Adams County. He was an avid motorcyclist, participating in scrambles, enduros and hill climbs. He also participated in Cowboy Action Shooting and was a life member of the NRA and the Single Action Shooting Society as well as a member of the American Legion.

He and Donna loved fishing together — travelling to Canada, Northern Wisconsin, and local lakes in hot pursuit of walleye, bluegills, and perch, and taking their many trips to Florida.

He was proceeded in death by his father and mother, Herbert and Sylvia Stiemke; his sister and brother-in-law, Marsha and Fred Rogers of Woodville, Wis. He is survived by his wife, Donna Stiemke; son, Kurt (Melissa) Stiemke of Madison; daughter, Kristen (Terry) Hardesty of Columbus, Wis.; son, Donald (Shannon) Stiemke of Madison; and his six grandchildren: Rianna, Conner and Autumn (Kris and Terry), Charlie, Jack and Sam (Don and Shannon); and his three stepchildren: Tracy (Dave) Erickson of Sauk City, Wis., Renee (Donnie) Ripp of Poynette, Wis., and Jim (Tracy) Ripp of Poynette, Wis.; and in-laws, Jerry (Hazel) Zimbric, Jon (Barbara, deceased) Zimbric and Carrie (Stan) Statz, all of Waunakee.

The family will celebrate Ken’s life with friends and family sometime this spring.