WISCONSIN DELLS — Kenneth Earl Foster Jr., age 90, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wis., surrounded by his family.

Funeral services for Kenneth will be on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Wisconsin Dells with Fr. Michael Caldwell presiding. Visitations will be on Thursday, March 23, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Picha Funeral Home in Wisconsin Dells and again on Friday at the church from 9:30 until the time of service. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery following the service.

Kenneth is survived by his wife Lucille; his daughters, Lori Ann (David) Sies, Michelle Marie (Brian) Metcalfe, and Melanie Kay Foster; his grandchildren, Katherine “Katie” (Edwin) Davy and Briana (Jacob) Faber and great-granddaughter Everleigh Mae Davy. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Marilyn (Lawrence) Severson, Catherine (Arnold) Borcher, and Suzanne Willard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Kenneth’s name can be given to Holy Cross Episcopal Church and the American Legion.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Jayne Wimann and Duane Holby for the extra help they gave to Kenneth and another thank you to Todd Krueger for his helping hand. A special thanks to the staff at St. Clare Hospital for giving Kenneth such special care.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin, assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com, 608-253-7884.