Aug. 23, 1938 – Dec. 5, 2022

MADISON — Kenneth Charles Day, 84, of Madison, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

He was born in Old Town, Maine, on August 23, 1938. In 1976, he married Geraldine Mayer, who preceded him in death, as did his parents, three brothers, and a sister. He is survived by his niece, Deborah Kucavich (Steve); nephews: Randy and Corey Day; niece, Lori Day; granddaughter, Autumn Andersson; grandsons: Eric and Michael Saindon; stepdaughter, Mary Holmes (Brian); and several great-grandchildren.

Our sincerest thanks to the volunteer and nursing staff at Agrace for the comfort, care, and compassion they afforded Ken these last fifteen months. Ken lived among angels named Isabel, and Nancy, and Kaylee, and Monisha, and Stephanie, and so many more.

A visitation will be held at Cress Funeral Service, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10 a.m. A memorial service, officiated by Deacon Mark Zwolski, will follow at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Agrace, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy., Fitchburg, WI 53711.

Memories of Ken may be shared at www.Cressfuneralservice.com.

