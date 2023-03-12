Dec. 26, 1922—March 6, 2023

MIDDLETON—Kenneth C. Nelson, age 100, passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. He was born on Dec. 26, 1922, in Moline, Ill., the son of John and Edna (Isaacson) Nelson.

Ken graduated from Moline High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps and upon his discharge he returned to Moline, Ill. He was very patriotic and would sing the National Anthem loudly and proudly. Kenneth was united in marriage to Carleen”Tina” Sundeen in 1947. He worked for Briggs and Stratton and then as a supervisor at Eagle Signal’s Manufacturing Plant. In 1954, Tina’s career with Tupperware was growing and Ken and Tina moved the family to Madison to open a Tupperware Distribution center called Madison Sales Corporation. Working side by side, the Nelsons became one of the top distributors reaching many goals and winning awards, the most cherished of which was being presented Tupperware’s Highest Honors, Ad Astra (To the Stars). Together they retired in 1987, after 33 years in Tupperware.

In 1978, Tina and Ken bought a rundown farm in Deerfield, Wis., and with the help of their son-in-law, Dennis, tore it all down and had a new home built. They groomed multiple acres into their own private park, used for several family weddings and parties. Ken and Tina joined St. Paul Liberty Lutheran Church, where Ken was an active member. In 1996, they moved to Middleton to be closer to their children.

He was an avid gardener, always surprising the family with a unique vegetable every year. Ken was a talented woodworker, especially with his woodturning. The unique bowls and vases he made are family treasures. He also made furniture and rocking chairs for his family.

Ken is survived by his daughters, Diane (William J. III) Merrick, Susan (Dennis) Nelson and Merry (Kurt Grittner) Nelson; grandchildren, Johanna (Dan) Kuehn, Veronica Sue Nelson, and Matt Rowe; great-grandchildren, Raechel (Troy Foster) VandeHey, Jake (Chelsey) VandeHey and Elizabeth (Forrest Grauvogel) VandeHey; great-great-grandchildren, Noah, Lily and Zoey (Jake’s family) and Kellen (Raechel’s family). He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Tina of 73 years; brother, John (Pauline) Nelson; and brother, Richard (Ardith) Nelson.

Memorials may be gifted in Kenneth’s name to St. Paul Liberty Lutheran Church in Deerfield. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson West

Funeral & Cremation Care

7435 University Ave.

(608) 831-6761