Kenneth Bonner

Mar. 29, 1939 - Aug. 9, 2023

Kenneth Bonner, 84, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, surrounded by family.

Ken was born on March 29, 1939, and raised in Beaver Dam, WI, where he spent his childhood on the family farm. He was active in 4-H and Future Farmers of America. After graduation from Beaver Dam High School, he attended Stout State University. There he met Mary Jane Fleury, and they were united in marriage June 1, 1963, and moved to the Twin Cities where together they raised their two daughters. In 1974 they purchased land on Turtle Lake where they fulfilled their dream of building a summer lake home. They were together until Mary Jane's untimely death in 1983.

In 1988, he married Mary Jo Orella. They made their home in Eden Prairie until retirement. Once they retired, they enjoyed life at the lake full time. Together they were active in the lake association, lake district grant board, and water testing for lower Turtle Lake as well as hosting many of the seasonal events.

Ken will be remembered as the quiet one who was always there to lend a helping hand. He loved to putter around his garage, work on his tractors and make an occasional trip to the hall (aka the casino). He also loved cheering on the Badgers and the Packers.

Ken adored his grandkids and spent time attending their sporting events and school activities. They will remember him as their ice cream loving grandpa. Alex and Dylan have special memories of many years of Saturday morning cinnamon rolls and chocolate milk with grandpa. Eddie remembers grandpa as a man who might not have said much but left no doubt about how much he loved him. Eddie's trapshooting team will remember him as the grandpa who drove 4 hours to support the team by attending their annual spaghetti fundraiser. Peder and Aaron remember spending special time with grandpa while taking rides on the pontoon, watching the Badgers play at Camp Randall, celebrating holidays at the cabin and riding on grandpa's lap while mowing the lawn.

Ken is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; daughters: Janelle (Ed) Harapat, Andrea Blake (Erik Bloomquist); stepchildren: Liz Orella (Tim Reiland) and Jack (Mary) Orella; brother, Glen Bonner (Bev Bedker); five grandchildren: Alex and Dylan Blake; Eddie Harapat; Peder and Aaron Rottiger.

Preceded in death by first wife, Mary Jane; parents: Howard and Clara Bonner and Sister Karen Hartwich.

A special thank you to the staff of Meadowbrook of Chetek and Heartland Hospice for the care he received.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 2, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the residence of Ken and Mary Jo Bonner , 1208 4 1/4 Street, Almena, WI 54805. Refreshments and food will be provided beginning 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

A second Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 16, 1:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. at the residence of Andrea (Bonner) Blake, 3300 Red Oak Circle N., Burnsville, MN 55337.

Please send cards and memorial gifts to: Mary Jo at her home or Chippewa Valley Cremation, 1717 Devney Dr., Altoona, WI 54720.

Thank you all for your sympathies and blessings.