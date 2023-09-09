Kenneth Arthur Donley

June 8, 1956 - Sept. 2, 2023

BARABOO - Kenneth Arthur Donley, age 67, of Baraboo (formerly of Adams), WI unexpectedly passed away Saturday, September 2, 2023 at his home.

Kenneth was born on June 8, 1956, in Milwaukee, WI, to his devoted parents, Robert Roy and Lorraine Louise (Tourdot) Farber. His childhood was marked by memorable moments in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells, and later Adams-Friendship, where he attended Middle School. In 1975, Kenneth proudly graduated from Adams-Friendship High School before embarking on a dedicated decade of service to his country as a member of the United States Air Force.

Following his honorable military service, Kenneth returned to Wisconsin and embarked on a fulfilling career at Flambeau Plastic in Baraboo, where his commitment and dedication were unwavering, and where he remained employed up until his passing.

Kenneth's zest for life extended to his love for the great outdoors, where he found solace in nature. He cherished moments of target shooting, camping, hunting, and golfing, all of which allowed him to connect with the beauty of the world around him. Kenneth was also a loyal and enthusiastic supporter of the Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers, demonstrating his enduring Wisconsin pride.

Memorials may be directed in Kenneth's memory to Adams County Humane Society.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Robert and Lorraine Farber, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of honor.

He is survived by his brother, Douglas (Linda) Donley of Friendship, WI; nephew, Robert (Caity Nauer) Donley, and nieces, Amanda (Dan) Barnes and Wendy (Brandon) Cole also remain to carry forward his memory. In addition to his immediate family, Kenneth leaves behind countless other relatives and friends who will forever hold him in their hearts.

A Celebration of Life is planned for later date.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.