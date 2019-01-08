MADISON - Thomas Albert "Tom" Kennedy, age 88, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare surrounded by his family. He was born on Sept. 9, 1930, in Watertown, the son of Robert and Margaret (Koci) Kennedy, and grew up in Jefferson. Tom married Mary Lee Mundschau on June 21, 1958. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
Tom worked as a lithographer at Webcrafters until he retired in 1993. He was a talented musician all of his life, was a member of the musician's union, and played drums in several bands over the years, including the Don Ring Orchestra at Park Ponderosa in McFarland, Bob Junceau Trio at Essen Haus, and the Dixie Sizzlers, playing every Monday night at the Avenue Bar in Madison. He also enjoyed golfing, boating, bowling, motorcycling, and cracking open a cold one with family and friends whenever possible. Tom was a very generous and devoted father who always put his family first. He was very honored to be a part of the Badger Honor Flight in May 2013.
Tom is survived by his children, Debbie (Charlie) Wedl, Brian (Sue), Bob (Torrie), Mike (Pam Elsing), Kathy (Dan) Zadra, and Laura (Chad) Pennings; grandchildren, Heidi (Mario) Romero, Carter Wedl, Jake (Lauren O'Brien) Zadra, Justine (Jen Orth) Zadra, Taylor Kennedy, Kristopher Kennedy and Kaleb Pennings; and great-grandchildren, Cooper and Anna Romero. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lee; and sister, Joan (Tom) Manthie.
A funeral service will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 5:30 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 11, 2019, with Father Randy Timmerman presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service on Friday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare. The family would like to give a special thanks to them for their amazing and compassionate care and going above and beyond. They would also like to acknowledge the staff at the VA Hospital for their time spent caring for their beloved father. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.