Madison"Sharon Ann Kennedy, age 80, passed away on Dec. 3, 2019, at her home in Madison. She was born on May 16, 1939, in New Ulm, Minn., to Richard and Ann (Bruske) Baer.
Sharon grew up in Watertown, Wis. She studied at Whitewater State College and St. Mary's Nursing School. Sharon spent the first eight, of fifty-nine years of marriage, as a stay at home mom. Then she began her 27-year career at 4C (community coordinated childcare). She eventually became the director of the food program and made many close friends there. Sharon's time at 4C was one of the highlights of her life. When she wasn't traveling and spending time with her grandchildren, she kept busy helping people in need through her "Pay it Forward" group. She is most remembered for being a caring, loving person.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Kennedy, her children, Julie (Cathy Michael) Kennedy, Scott (Debbie) Kennedy and Todd (Vicki) Kennedy; grandchildren, Mark, Orion, Garrett, Jake and James; sister, Marlene (Peter) Grosse; loving nieces and nephews.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at CRESS FUNERAL HOME, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison, on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Salvation Army by way of a Red Kettle or directly to the organization in Sharon's name."Cress Funeral & Cremation Services
3610 Speedway Road
(608) 238-3434
Please share memories at