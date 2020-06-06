Kennedy, Kevin W.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Kevin Wynne Kennedy, age 60, passed away on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on Dec. 20, 1959, in Madison, Wis., the son of William “Wynne” and Mildred “Billie” (Stehr) Kennedy.

Kevin was an avid sports fan and was always eager to talk about his favorite teams including the Wisconsin Badgers, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers (if they weren't playing the Cubs), and the Green Bay Packers. He attended many Badger men's basketball games with his sister Carol and kept the ticket from every game he ever attended. He would often call his sister or friends after a game to discuss the big plays. Kevin had a passion for sports and played softball for many years.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Kevin also enjoyed spending time with family, especially his nephew and nieces whenever possible. Kevin was a trivia buff and had a knack for statistics and numbers. He always made a point of calling his friends and family on their birthday.

Kevin's preferred mode of transportation was his bike. Kevin was known to ride his bike across the city frequently and rode from Madison to Wisconsin Dells on more than one occasion.