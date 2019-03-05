MADISON - Kerry Joseph "Hawk" Kennedy, age 63, passed away March 1, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg. He was born May 15, 1954, in Baraboo, to Joseph and Joan (Ladbrook) Kennedy. Kerry was a graduate of Beloit Catholic High School, and was an assistant coach on the WISAA State Championship basketball team. Kerry loved sports, especially basketball and baseball. He received a baseball scholarship to St. Norbert's College in De Pere. After graduation, Kerry taught at St. Peter's School in South Beloit. He always gave 100% in everything that he did.
Kerry is lovingly remembered by his sister, Shannon Kennedy; and other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Michael.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 2418 N. Sherman Ave., Madison. A brief prayer service will be offered.
Memorials may be written to the family. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit www.ryanfuneralservice.com.