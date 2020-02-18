Kennedy, John "Jack"

LAKE MILLS/SUN PRAIRIE - John "Jack" Kennedy - a romantic to the end - left this world to join his beloved wife Patricia on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2020, at the age of 82. He was born on Aug. 17, 1937, to John and Julia "Pearl" in Chicago, Ill. Jack married his beloved wife and best friend Patricia Salerno on Dec. 24, 1968, in Chicago, Ill. Jack, also known as "Red", had a zest for life that was infectious. He was a gifted storyteller with a beautiful singing voice who lived each day as an adventure, bringing a smile to all who knew him. A lifelong-practicing Catholic, Jack was a fourth degree Knights of Columbus. Jack was very proud of all his accomplishments and awards during his career in the car business. He will be remembered for his unwavering optimism, and his big-hearted spirit.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his sons, John Peck of Ariz., Michael (Deanna Detter) Kennedy of Lake Mills; daughters, Andrea Dunn of Mich., Trisha Peck of Calif.; 5 grandchildren, Colleen, Karissa and Michaela Kennedy, Guliano Giuntoli and April (Jenny) Escarda; 4 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Kevin and Jeff; a sister Joyce; and his sister-in-law Barbara Serpico of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and wife Pat; a brother Jim, and a sister Pat.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus Street, in Sun Prairie. Father Grant Thies will preside. Interment will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the Church on Saturday.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400