Kennedy, John "Jack"

LAKE MILLS/SUN PRAIRIE - John "Jack" Kennedy - a romantic to the end - left this world to join his beloved wife Patricia on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14, 2020, at the age of 82. He was born on Aug. 17, 1937, to John and Julia "Pearl" in Chicago, Ill. Jack married his beloved wife and best friend Patricia Salerno on Dec. 24, 1968, in Chicago, Ill. Jack, also known as "Red", had a zest for life that was infectious. He was a gifted storyteller with a beautiful singing voice who lived each day as an adventure, bringing a smile to all who knew him. A lifelong-practicing Catholic, Jack was a fourth degree Knights of Columbus. Jack was very proud of all his accomplishments and awards during his career in the car business. He will be remembered for his unwavering optimism, and his big-hearted spirit.