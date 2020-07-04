Kennedy, Donald E.

Don wrote ground-breaking articles on dyslexia, and a first book, ‘Breaking Silence, An Autobiographical Account of Dyslexia in Early Childhood.’ Reportedly, a second book was substantially complete, but the manuscript remains at large. Hopefully, someone will take up the cause to find the manuscript and publish his second book which likely will have practical, educational use as well as historical interest.

In addition to an active tutoring schedule, Don also was a leader for almost 40 years in the Boy Scouts and an active Red Cross instructor for the same number of decades. In Boy Scouts he was awarded the Silver Beaver. He also was a Cubmaster, Webelos Den Leader, Scoutmaster and helped form co-ed Venturing Crews and Explorers groups.

He was a volunteer for Wisconsin Public Radio fund raising for 35 years. He volunteered for the World’s Largest Bratfest in Madison for 15 years. In a March 3, 2002, article he was listed as one of the Top 10 Madisonians honored in the Wisconsin State Journal.

Don had several close brushes with death, having been given last rites multiple times with cancer and heart problems being among some of the issues. He disliked being in hospitals and one of his wishes was to simply die at home and not be stuck in an institution.