LODI—Kennard “Ken” D. Sandmire, 91, died Friday, Nov. 11. Ken was born in Richland County to Ethan and Hazel (Braithwaite) Sandmire. Ken taught for Lodi Public Schools from 1962-1989. He is survived by his wife, Hazel; children, Jim and Daysi Sandmire, Sherilyn and Andy Honken, and Tina and Rick Helmeid; three grandsons, four great-grandchildren; and brother, Bradley Sandmire.