Sept. 25, 1931 – Nov. 11, 2022
LODI—Kennard “Ken” D. Sandmire, 91, died Friday, Nov. 11. Ken was born in Richland County to Ethan and Hazel (Braithwaite) Sandmire. Ken taught for Lodi Public Schools from 1962-1989. He is survived by his wife, Hazel; children, Jim and Daysi Sandmire, Sherilyn and Andy Honken, and Tina and Rick Helmeid; three grandsons, four great-grandchildren; and brother, Bradley Sandmire.
A memorial service will be held at LAKE WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH, N1640 Ryan Road, Lodi, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. preceding the service Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201
Gunderson Lodi
Funeral & Cremation Care
157 S. Main St.
(608) 592-3201