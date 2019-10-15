DUBUQUE - Gary Kempthorne, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Dubuque. Gary was born in Milwaukee, Wis., the son of Quintin and Maude (Myers) Kempthorne, on Aug. 17, 1937. He graduated from the University of Dubuque and served in the U.S. Army. He was the manager of Job Service of Iowa for 20 years and the owner of Gordon's Toggery since 1969.
Gary and Dina (Dingbaum) were married on Feb. 11, 1978, in Dubuque.
He is survived by his wife, Dina; his daughters, Kimberly (Robert) Racanelli of Western Springs, Ill. and Theresa (Michael) Jared of Hot Springs, Ariz.; his grandchildren, Katherine and Robert Racanelli, Emily (Hunter) James and Isabelle (Colton) Wiggins; and one great-grandson, Cotton James; his brother, Dion (Jane) Kenpthorne, of Richland Center, Wis.; and sister, Ramona Day, of Sussex, Wis.; brothers-in-law, Joseph (Sigrid), Robert (Beth), Paul, Tim (Diane) Dingbaum; sisters-in-law, Mary Doughty and Nicolette Ellis; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Norman Day, Dale Doughty and Ron Ellis.
In keeping with Gary's wishes, there will be no public services. Private family services will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
