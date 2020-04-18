Kempski, Kyle

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MADISON - Kyle was born in Madison, on Nov. 26, 1984. His decision to depart this world March 15, 2020, was completely unexpected and stunned everyone who knew him.

Our lives will never be the same without him. Kyle had so much goodness, a deep capacity to bring happiness and encouragement to others, and an incredibly bright future.

Kyle respected and honored his Grandfather Kempski as a WWII veteran. He enlisted and joined the Marines right after the 9/11 attacks as soon as he turned 18. He was moved into the noncommissioned officer program where he quickly advanced to Staff Sergeant. He served for eight years, including two tours of active duty in Iraq.

In 2012, Kyle separated from the military, returned, and began his new life as a civilian in Salt Lake City, there he met Laura, and his world changed. Kyle was a devoted husband of two years to his wife, Laura.

Please hold Kyle close, as we do, in your heart and thoughts. Kyle is survived by his wife, Laura Brick-Kempski, and his service dog, Jake of Salt Lake City, his mother, Melody Marler and her partner, Tom Lodge, of Orlando, Fla.; his father and stepmother, Keith Kempski and Susan Ballje, of Milwaukee, Wis.; his brother, Paul Kempski, of Orlando; his mother-in-law, Pamela Brick, of Valrico, Fla.

Due to the current tilt of the world, we are grieving in place. A private celebration of Kyle’s life will be held in spring in Salt Lake City, Utah and later in summer in Milwaukee. Kyle will be laid to rest near his grandparents, Al and Evelyn Kempski at St. Adalbert cemetery in Milwaukee.

