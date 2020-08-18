Kemper, Joyce M.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VERONA - Joyce M. Kemper, age 82, passed away and was called home to Heaven on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Waterloo, Iowa on July 18, 1938, the daughter of Arthur E. and Irene M. (Michels) Hilsman. She retired in 2006 after many years of service to the University of Wisconsin - Madison as a Graduate Admission Coordinator in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction, receiving a Distinguished Achievement Award in 2003. Joyce married her high school sweetheart, James, in Waterloo, Iowa on Oct. 27, 1956, and recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in 2016. Together they raised five boys, Tony, Mike, Dave, Chris, and Erik.

Joyce spent her life enjoying the company and love of her family and friends, pursuing passions ranging from gardening, nature, singing, piano, geology, and genealogy to swimming, sky diving, and travels around the world.