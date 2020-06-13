Kemnitz, Joan Alice

MADISON - Joan Alice Kemnitz died peacefully on March 24, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Madison with family at her bedside. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED SACRAMENT ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2121 Rowley Ave., Madison, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Father Samuel Hakeem O.P. presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
