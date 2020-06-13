Kemnitz, Joan Alice

Kemnitz, Joan Alice

{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON - Joan Alice Kemnitz died peacefully on March 24, 2020, at Agrace Hospice Care in Madison with family at her bedside. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at BLESSED SACRAMENT ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2121 Rowley Ave., Madison, on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Father Samuel Hakeem O.P. presiding. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass. Please share memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.

Cress Funeral and Cremation Services

3610 Speedway Road, Madison

(608) 238-3434

To plant a tree in memory of Joan Kemnitz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics