Kelter, Marguerite (Cecka)

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Marguerite (Cecka) Kelter, age 100, died June 26, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows. She was married to Hubert Kelter, Nov. 15, 1938. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia (Henry) Russell; a son, Kenneth (Mary) Kelter; and four granddaughters. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon (Robert) Laird.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at ST. ALOYSIUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, Sauk City. Interment will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery.

