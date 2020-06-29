Kelter, Marguerite (Cecka)

Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Marguerite (Cecka) Kelter, age 100, died June 26, 2020, at St. Clare Meadows. She was married to Hubert Kelter, Nov. 15, 1938. She is survived by a daughter, Patricia (Henry) Russell; a son, Kenneth (Mary) Kelter; and four granddaughters. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Sharon (Robert) Laird.